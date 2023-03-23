3 more moves that would make this the perfect Cleveland Browns offseason
1. Browns should sign Yannick Ngakoue
As good as the move for Ogbo Okoronkwo was, the Browns would be foolish to head into the 2023 season without adding another pass rusher. Not only is Okoronkwo still a bit of a projection signing but they've also had the worst luck in the league when it comes to keeping their defensive ends healthy.
Chase Winovich was added last season and missed nearly the entire year. Jadeveon Clowney was pretty much a constant on the injury report throughout his two-year stint and even when he did suit up, there was no guarantee he would make it the entire game.
Myles Garrett has been the most durable but even he missed time in 2022 when he had a car accident one day after practice.
Right now, they're one injury away from Alex Wright starting and while the third-round pick from UAB has a lot of promise, he has yet to put it all together. For that reason, the Browns should go out and sign another defensive end and there's a 10-sack guy there for the taking.
Yannick Ngakoue has struggled to find a permanent home which is odd since he never struggles to find the quarterback. Last year with the Indianapolis Colts, he had 9.5 sacks and put up 10 the year prior while splitting time with the Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens.
In his career, he has 65 sacks in 110 career games. He's still yet to find a home and has been linked to the Browns in the past. Now would be a good time to bring him in and ensure they had a potentially elite rotation.