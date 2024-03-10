3 moves Browns will make after trading for Jerry Jeudy
What's next for the Browns after adding Jerry Jeudy?
By Greg Newland
Browns Move No. 2: Figure out WR room beyond 2024
While the Browns added a ton of talent at wide receiver with the addition of Jeudy, they have also created quite the offseason situation for 2025. As it stands right now, Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, and Jeudy will all be free agents at the end of the 2024 season.
The biggest question mark right now is Cooper. He has a $23.8 million cap hit for 2024 with a team option to get nearly $20 million back if they cut him post-June 1. The addition of Jeudy doesn't mean that Cooper will be out in my opinion, but I do think Berry needs to get him extended so he only needs to worry about re-signing Jeudy or Moore in the next 12 months.
Cooper is a nine-year vet but has still shown he is a No. 1 receiver in this league. I would love to see a two-year extension with an additional void year to get his cap number at $15 million or less for each of the next two years. At that point, Cooper will likely need to take a pay cut or would need to find a new team.
Remember, Cooper and Jeudy have ties back to Alabama. While Jeudy has more speed and athleticism than Cooper, both pride themselves on being elite route runners and should be a fantastic duo for Watson in 2024.