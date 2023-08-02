3 New York Jets to watch for in Hall of Fame game against the Cleveland Browns
The Hall of Fame game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns, will be light on Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson but the real excitement will be generated by the players fighting for a roster spot and the chance to pursue their dream of an NFL career.
No. 3: Defensive End Will McDonald IV
Defensive End Will McDonald IV is the 2023 first round draft pick for the New York Jets. The Jets had a pile of other draft picks, but most of those picks were used to persuade Green Bay to part with Aaron Rodgers.
Yet the Jets are so deep at defensive line that even a first-round draft pick is probably not going to start. Carl Lawson and John Franklin-Myers are likely starters, and they also have former first-round picks Solomon Thomas and Jermaine Johnson ready to be part of the rotation also.
Thus, the Jets may allow McDonald may come in and get some playing time in about the second quarter or third quarter versus the Browns second string. which should be a good battle. McDonald will be chasing after Rocket Man Joshua Dobbs or rookie Dorian Thompson Robinson. McDonald might stick around long enough to see Kellen Mond as well.
McDonald comes to the Jets from the Iowa State Cyclones, where he was First Team All-Big 12, accumulating 36 tackles, 5.0 sacks and 7.5 tackles for a loss , among many other achievements. The Jets list him at 6-foot-3 and 241 pounds.
At his Pro Day, he clocked 4.70 seconds in the 40-yard dash, and 4.22 seconds in the Shuttle. which is very good for a wide receiver, never mind a defensive end. On many NFL teams, he would be assigned immediately to the first-string unit, but he will likely be playing with the second and third-string for the Jets. They really are that deep on defense.
As such, the Jets may have a tough pass rush when the Browns are playing second and third string offensive linemen in the second half. James Hudson III is likely to be playing left tackle, though we might see Hunter Thedford or even a surprise appearance from someone that we currently view as a guard.
All of the Browns' quarterbacks are mobile. "Rocket Man" Joshua Dobbs and Dorian Thompson-Robinson are both very elusive. Fourth-string Kellen Mond is thought of as an undersized pocket passer, but he knocked out a 40-yard dash time of 4.57 seconds at his Pro Day, and the Browns list him at 6-foot-3 and 217 pounds, so he is not exactly tiny.
He's considered to be elusive though not a running quarterback in the mold of Thompson-Robinson or the Rocket Man. Thus, McDonald may have trouble catching up to Browns quarterbacks, but he will be in the chase, that is for certain. He will also have to try to seal the edge versus speedy backup halfbacks like Demetric Felton, Nate McCrary, Hassan Hall, and John Kelly, Jr.