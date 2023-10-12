3 pivotal matchups for the Cleveland Browns in Week 6
• Warden on Lockdown
• Tall test for Wills
• A Clash of the Titans
Matchup No.1: Myles Garrett vs Trent Williams
The NFL is full of some of the greatest athletes ever to walk the earth. Even players that are fringe roster worthy are legitimate world class athletes. But every now and again, you get a matchup of the two best players at their respective positions.
This is one of those rare occasions. On Sunday, Myles Garrett will get to test his immense abilities against 10-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, Trent Williams. You could bill this matchup in a magnitude of ways: best on best, unstoppable force meets the immovable object, clash of the titans, etc.… All of those descriptions apply.
Garrett is just entering the prime of his athletic career, while Williams has been at the mountaintop for the last 10-plus years. Williams is coming off an injured riddled season, which saw the league’s best left tackle miss 12 games. However, Williams has started off the 2023 season by being his usual dominant self.
This will be the biggest measuring stick game that Garrett has had in the past two seasons, and perhaps even his entire career. Sunday will also be the first time that these two juggernauts have gone against each other. Point blank, this is appointment viewing.
When you are watching the television copy of an NFL game it can be difficult to take your eyes off the ball. But you should do yourself a favor and, at least a couple of plays, direct your eyes to the upper portion of your screen and appreciate the battle taking place between 95 and 71. This could be one for the ages.