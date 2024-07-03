3 players the Browns could trade ahead of training camp
By Randy Gurzi
2. Maurice Hurst, Jr., Defensive Tackle
Andrew Berry has been quick to sign veteran players to one-year deals to prove they still have what it takes to succeed in the NFL. He did this in 2023 with Maurice Hurst, Jr. who was a fifth-round pick of the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders in 2018.
Hurst recorded 7.5 sacks in his first two seasons with the Raiders before injuries began to slow him down. He missed five games in 2020 and then signed with the San Francisco 49ers in 2021 but suited up for just two games and recorded two tackles.
He then missed the entire 2022 campaign due to a torn bicep. He signed with Cleveland in the offseason and was able to play in 13 games before a calf injury sent him to the IR. Before his injury, he was an impactful player with 22 tackles, 1.5 sacks, three pass defenses, and an interception.
Hurst re-signed in the offseason but joins a crowded interior line. Cleveland also re-signed Shelby Harris while bringing in Quinton Jefferson as a free-agency addition and Michael Hall, Jr. as their first pick — in Round 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Cleveland will have some tough decisions to make when they trim the roster down to 53 players and that could come down to keeping Hurst or 2023 third-round pick Siaki Ika. While Ika didn't impress as a rookie, he has the potential to be the long-term nose tackle, which might be enough to keep him around. In that scenario, the Browns would likely be willing to listen to offers for Hurst, who proved he can still bring the heat as an interior pass rusher.