3 players the Browns should extend ahead of 2024 and 2 they should not
The Browns should keep some of their talent beyond 2024 but not all
By Randy Gurzi
Browns should extend: Amari Cooper, WR
Before the Browns head to the Greenbrier in West Virginia for training camp, Amari Cooper will turn 30 years old. That's not typically the age you want a player to be when discussing extensions, but Cooper isn't your normal player.
The fourth pick overall in 2015 out of Alabama, Cooper has been criminally underrated throughout his career. He topped 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons in the league but the only year anyone remembers during his tenure with the Oakland Raiders was 2017 when he had 48 receptions for 680 yards and seven touchdowns.
He was traded to the Dallas Cowboys during the 2018 season and they were mocked mercilessly for sending a first-round pick to Oakland. When he proved worth the price, the jokes stopped but no one acknowledged he was good. In fact, they again only remembered one season, which was 202 when he had 68 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns.
The multiple 1,000-yard campaigns were ignored and Cooper was again called a WR2 at best — even though the only reason he was a WR2 in Dallas was the emergence of CeeDee Lamb who is a superstar.
Cleveland took advantage, getting him for a mere fifth-round pick. They've been rewarded with 150 receptions for 2,410 yards and 14 touchdowns in two years. Cooper set the franchise record for most receiving yards in a single game (265) and was the first player in team history to gain 1,000 yards in back-to-back campaigns.
Cooper is a quiet player, which is why he's underrated, but he's a cerebral assassin on the field. That's why Cleveland should try and extend him for another two-or-three seasons. Keeping him and Jerry Jeudy together for the next few years would give them the best shot of maximizing their chances of winning with Deshaun Watson running the offense.