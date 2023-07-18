3 players that must improve for the Cleveland Browns in 2023
The Cleveland Browns made some big moves but these three returning players need to be better in 2023 or things could fall apart
By Randy Gurzi
2. Denzel Ward, Cornerback
One of two remaining stars from the 2018 NFL Draft, Denzel Ward has been solid overall in his career. He's recorded at least two picks in each of his five seasons and has three defensive touchdowns. For his efforts, he's been named to the Pro Bowl twice and signed a five-year contract extension worth just over $100 million ahead of the 2022 season.
The problem is, he struggled quite a bit after signing the deal. His coverage was called out several times throughout the year and Brandon Little of Browns Digest also pointed out that he's missed a lot of time due to soft tissue injuries in his career.
"Ward has struggled to complete an entire season. He has missed 16 games in total over his five-year career, as he’s struggled with soft tissue injuries. In 2022, Ward struggled a bit in coverage, as did the entire defense as a whole for the most part under then-defensive coordinator Joe Woods."- Brandon Little, Browns Digest
Despite this, Ward was named a top-10 cornerback heading into the 2023 campaign by those in the NFL. Clearly, they know more than we do and expect Ward to bounce back with Jim Schwartz calling plays.
If the Browns want to make a run in their division, or even beyond, they're going to need Ward to prove he belongs in the top 10. They've been wise when it comes to adding depth to the position but Ward is the leader of the unit and is the one they need to go toe-to-toe with the best in the game.