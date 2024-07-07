3 potential Cleveland Browns records that could change in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
Nick Chubb: 2nd All-Time in rushing yardage
Leroy Kelly at 2nd all-time is 763 yards ahead of Nick Chubb
This is a record that should have changed in 2023. Nick Chubb has been on a terrific pace since the Browns selected him 35th overall in 2018. He had 996 yards as a rookie, then topped 1,000 yards in each of the next four seasons.
That streak ended in 2023 when he suffered a torn ACL and MCL in a Week 2 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Chubb was hit low by Pittsburgh safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, prematurely ending his season with just 170 yards on 28 rushing attempts.
Chubb needed two surgeries to repair the torn ligaments and this led to some debate about his future. In the end, he and the front office agreed to a restructured deal that protected the franchise financially while giving Chubb a chance to bounce back in a place he's comfortable playing.
There's still no set timetable for his return but recent reports indicate Chubb could be back earlier than expected. If so, that's excellent for the team — and it could help No. 24 cement himself as one of the greatest in franchise history.
With 6,511 yards rushing, Chubb is fourth in franchise history. He's just 29 yards behind Mike Pruitt (6,540) for third and 763 yards behind Leroy Kelly who sits at No. 3 with 7,274 yards. Chubb will need more time to surpass his touchdown total as Kelly has a 26-touchdown lead with 74 compared to 48.
Still, Chubb can put his name behind Jim Brown, who has 12,312 yards as the most productive back in team history. That number might not be obtainable, but there's no denying Chubb will surpass Kelly if he plays anything close to a full season.