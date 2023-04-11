3 Potential disastrous moves by Cleveland Browns with No. 74 pick in NFL Draft
Browns disastrous move No. 1: Selecting a tight end
The Browns surprised some this offseason by dipping into the free agency market and selecting Jordan Akins, who most recently played with the Houston Texans. They already had two pretty solid tight ends on the team with David Njoku and Harrison Bryant. Akins did, however, play with Browns' current quarterback Deshaun Watson when they were with the Texans.
With that as the backdrop, having Cleveland select a tight end at the No. 74 pick just doesn't make any sense. The tight end prospects available in this draft are very deep though and don't be shocked if the team does draft one eventually.
Those prospects could include Payne Durham from Purdue or Zack Kuntz from Old Dominion. Both are projected to be drafted in the middle to later rounds and could be considered a work in progress for the Browns if selected.
Kuntz had his college career shortened with an injury early on this past season. However, he came back and put on a show at the NFL Combine recently. He ran an impressive 4.55 in the 40-yard dash and for a tall and lanky 6-foot-7 athlete that is special. He tested out as first for his athleticism mark among all the other tight ends at the Combine.
He has a lot of rawness to his game when you watch his game film and would definitely need to hone in on his skill sets but he could eventually be very good NFL player.