3 problems Cleveland Browns had in 2022 that can’t continue in 2023
If the Cleveland Browns want to live up to expectations in 2023, they better cut these 3 bad habits from 2022.
By Greg Newland
With the opening night of the NFL finally behind us, the anticipation continues to build for the Cleveland Browns first regular season game in 2023.
With Deshaun Watson finally having a full offseason program under his belt and many additions to this defense, it’s safe to say that expectations are higher than ever. And coming off back-to-back disappointing seasons, the tide will turn quickly in 2023.
And while I argued in 2021 and 2022 that this roster wasn’t all that “experts” portrayed it to be, it’s extremely viable for 2023 other than a few spots which is inevitable with salary cap restrictions.
Unfortunately for the Browns, opening vs. the Cincinnati Bengals is about as bad of a draw as it gets. This Cleveland defense has multiple new starters and will undoubtedly take a little time to gel together.
I’m just as excited as everyone else for 1 p.m. on Sunday, and my expectations are high. But, if the Browns are going to have a chance to win this game, here are three things that better have improved since 2022.
3. Browns Special Teams
I know that Cade York struggled for the Cleveland Browns at the end of last season and for all of preseason, but there is more to special teams than just kicking field goals. You have coverage, returning, and punting that also fall into the category.
While the kicking game should be improved with Dustin Hopkins, what I’m most excited to see is if Bubba Ventrone can fix the coverage and return portions of these teams.
Not only does it feel like the Browns can never find anyone worth a hoot at returning kicks, but they also struggle to get the opposing team on the ground and even after a 55-yard punt, it ends up netting 35 yards because they gave up a big return.
Special teams are one of the little things that can cost or help you win a close game. I would argue that a big reason for so many close losses over the last two years is because of poor execution on special teams.