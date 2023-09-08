3 problems Cleveland Browns had in 2022 that can’t continue in 2023
If the Cleveland Browns want to live up to expectations in 2023, they better cut these 3 bad habits from 2022.
By Greg Newland
2. Secondary Communication
One of the positions last year that really underperformed was the secondary, specifically at safety. John Johnson, Ronnie Harrison, and Grant Delpit looked like a great group on paper, but it never seemed to work out on the field.
I know a lot of people are in love with Denzel Ward and think he's the greatest thing ever, but he has some major red flags as well. One, he can’t get through a season healthy. As a matter of fact, he is already on the injury report for week one and there is a chance he could miss Week 1.
Two, I was very disappointed in his leadership last season. When the secondary gave up multiple big plays every game for the first four to six weeks of the season, he didn’t take any accountability. In fact, he actually went out of his way to say that none of those big plays were because of him.
When you have a $100 million contract and are a “leader” of this defense, you don’t throw guys under the bus. I don’t care if it was your fault or not, you take ownership as a unit, you fix it, and then you move on — the way Anthony Walker tried to do.
I have hope that under Jim Schwartz there is no way that miscommunication will fall into the regular season, but if it happens, Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase will have a heyday throwing the ball up and down the field.