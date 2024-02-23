3 realistic Browns trade targets this offseason
These 3 trades would be realistic options for the Cleveland Browns in 2024, should they be willing to pull the trigger
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns are closer than many want to believe. Sure, there are some out there who think they're sitting around trying to figure out how to get rid of Deshaun Watson but those same people think David Njoku is a cut candidate. In other words, the Browns feel good about going back to Watson who led them to a 4-1 record in the games he started — and finished — in 2023. Which, is the same record Joe Flacco had for those who believe he's a far superior option.
Watson might not be the star he was in Houston but he proved he can catch fire and with the defense playing as well as they did last year, that could be enough to defeat anyone. They could improve their odds even more with another strong offseason, especially if they land at least one of these three realistic trade targets.
3. Browns could trade for Broncos OT Garrett Bolles
If Cleveland is serious about building around Deshaun Watson, then they need to face the facts when it comes to their offensive line — it's just not as good as it gets credit for. Anyone who has watched the Browns play over the past two seasons has to see how quickly Watson is forced to bail from the pocket. The same was true for Joe Flacco when he took over — and while Flacco had a lot of backups, the starters weren't doing much better for Watson.
The biggest issue has been at left tackle, where Jedrick Wills has struggled to keep defenders from ruining the game plan. That's why there were rumors in 2023 that the Browns could make a swap at the trade deadline and send Wills to the Broncos for Garrett Bolles.
It would take more than Wills since Bolles is a much better blocker but throwing in someone who could potentially start might make Denver feel better about sending over a legit starting left tackle. Bolles, who has one year left on his deal, is due $20 million in 2024. But if Cleveland were to make this move and extend his contract, the hit this year could go down. That sounds like something they should look into.