3 realistic Browns trade targets this offseason
These 3 trades would be realistic options for the Cleveland Browns in 2024, should they be willing to pull the trigger
By Randy Gurzi
1. Browns could trade for Broncos WR Courtland Sutton
The Denver Broncos went 8-9 last year, which is an improvement from their 5-12 record in 2022. Even with the jump in wins, there are continual rumors that Sean Payton is willing to listen to just about any trade offer. We already looked at Garrett Bolles, who was rumored to be available last year, and now it's wide receiver Courtland Sutton.
A former second-round pick from SMU, Sutton was on the verge of stardom in 2019 when he had 72 receptions for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns in his second NFL season. He then missed all but one game in 2020 and while he's been a steady wideout since then, he has yet to hit the 1,000 mark again.
That doesn't mean he hasn't been good, because he has. Just this past season, Sutton had 10 touchdowns while recording 772 yards. He was excellent at pulling down contested catches — and the Browns are well aware of how quickly he can impact a game. In Cleveland's loss to Denver during their Week 12 showdown, Sutton had just three receptions but recorded 61 yards and drew a costly pass interference as well.
As for his trade value, the asking price has been high whenever rumors start to pop up around Sutton. That's understandable given his talent and throw in the fact that he has two years left on his deal and it could remain costly to land him. For the Browns, it would be worth it though to have the 6-foot-4, 216-pounder on the opposite side of Amari Cooper. That would be an unreal combination.