3 reasons Browns can win and 2 reasons they can lose in Week 2
Monday Night is a winnable game for the Cleveland Browns. Here are 5 reasons why they may or may not come out victorious.
By Greg Newland
Reason the Cleveland Browns Could Win – Pass Rush
As mentioned above, one of the most important things for the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night is to find a way to protect Watson. Even though he was only sacked three times last week, he was under pressure a lot.
The Steelers will have the same strategy for their young quarterback, but Schwartz could quickly destroy that plan by dialing up the heat early and often.
Last week vs. the Bengals Cleveland was able to put a ton of pressure on Joe Burrow just by bringing four guys. And while they certainly affected the quarterback, they only got him on the ground twice which was a bit disappointing.
Because Schwartz won’t be as concerned with coverage, look for him to bring five-plus guys a bunch to get in the head of Pickett.
Browns fans understand more than anyone what a long day it can be with a young quarterback and a ton of pressure. I instantly think back on all those games that it felt like a first-year guy was on his back every other play.
The defense doesn’t have to be nearly as good as it was last week to come away with a victory, but if the Browns want a decisive win, they need to come after the Steelers young quarterback and rattle him early.
A few exotic blitzes will also putt Pickett on edge and could lead to a costly turnover or two.