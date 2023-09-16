3 reasons Browns can win and 2 reasons they can lose in Week 2
Monday Night is a winnable game for the Cleveland Browns. Here are 5 reasons why they may or may not come out victorious.
By Greg Newland
Reason the Cleveland Browns Could Win – Ground Game
The Steelers have always given the Browns fits on defense and for years they were a top-five unit in the league. Not only would they stuff the run, but they had sticky coverage and were constantly getting pressure on the quarterback.
Even though the defense is still good, it’s not nearly as strong as it’s been in years past. And when you take a guy like Cam Heyward out of the lineup, there is room for this Browns team to run the ball and run the ball effectively.
No doubt that Kevin Stefanski wants to air it out after the weather in week one, but if his defense can be as good as it was vs. the Bengals and Nick Chubb can carry the ball up and down the field, he’s going to lean on him, especially to close out the game.
I expect the Browns to come out fired up and get on the board quickly. If they can get up by 10 or 14 points, the Steelers are going to struggle as they aren’t built to play from behind.
Watson is certainly going to get his opportunities to shine, but Chubb and the offensive line could easily be the reason the Browns are able to close this game out in the fourth quarter.