3 Reasons the Cleveland Browns could disappoint their fans in 2023
1. Deshaun Watson continues to struggle with the Browns
Let me start by saying, I still think the trade for Watson is the best move the Cleveland Browns have made in 20-plus years. This league has turned into a passing league, and without an elite quarterback, it isn't easy to be competitive and legit Super Bowl contenders.
There is no doubt that Watson struggled in his first six games for the Browns, but there are a couple of factors to consider. One, he hasn’t played in over a year and a half. Playing quarterback isn’t quite like riding a bicycle.
Two, as good as this offensive line can be in run blocking, they really struggled in pass protection. It was already tough enough for Watson to come back with a ton of rust, but he had dreadful pass protection for most of the six games that he did play.
Fans must accept there is a real chance that Watson won’t return to his former self while with the Texans. And that coupled with a poor offensive line could be a recipe for disaster that has the Browns fighting to not finish in fourth place again in the division.
Again, I want to remain optimistic about the Watson situation, but if things remain the same, there is no doubt this team will struggle in 2023. This roster is talented, but it still is going to require an elite quarterback to get it to the desired location.