3 reasons the Cleveland Browns should beg to be on Hard Knocks
Even though it can be distracting, Andrew Berry should be begging the NFL to feature the Cleveland Browns on Hard Knocks in 2023
By Greg Newland
With the bulk of free agency and the 2023 NFL draft behind us, we officially enter the most exciting part of the season as the Cleveland Browns begin voluntary workouts. It won’t be much longer, and we will be watching preseason football and picking apart who will and won’t make the roster.
One of the more anticipated offseason shows has become the HBO series, Hard Knocks, which features an NFL team throughout mini-camp and the preseason. The program does a fantastic job of showing you behind the scenes of an NFL franchise which is a dream for many.
I remember just a few years ago (2018), when Hue Jackson and the Browns were featured. John Dorsey was overpaying free agents, Baker Mayfield was heading into his rookie season, and Gregg Williams was shouting expletives at his players.
I’m not going to lie though, it was entertaining. Even though that poor start to the season cost Jackson his job, Hard Knocks made me fall in love with this team even more. Here are three reasons the Browns should be begging to be featured on the show in 2023.
Reason No. 3: Browns can put the drama behind them
As much as I hate to admit it, the Cleveland Browns have had far too much drama the last few seasons and getting it all out in the open for some of the players may be a huge relief.
It all started after the high of the 2020 season when the Browns made the playoffs and won their first game. Mayfield looked like a star in the making and folks were talking about the Super Bowl.
Since then, it has been nothing but disappointment and underachieving. Mayfield had an injury-riddled season which led to his trade to the Carolina Panthers, and you can’t forget about the YouTube clip by Odell Beckham’s father that led to his release.
I don’t think any of this was a major distraction, but the cameras would love for players to discuss it, and officially burying it may be best for everyone.