3 reasons the Cleveland Browns signing Ezekiel Elliott makes no sense
By Randy Gurzi
Zeke doesn't believe he's a RB2
One thing taken for granted when discussing Ezekiel Elliott joining Cleveland is his willingness to be a No. 2 running back. The truth is, professional athletes only get where they are by having a massive sense of self worth. They have to believe in themselves even when no one else does.
That helps them tremendously early in their respective careers but it can be a hinderance when it's time for them to take a lesser role. That's the case with Elliott, who apparently still believes he should be a featured back — and should be paid like one.
Proof of this came from his former running back coach, Skip Peete, who is now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rumors persisted Elliott would join Baker Mayfield in the NFC South but after no deal was struck, Peete essentially said Elliott wants too much money — and perhaps that he doesn't see that he would be the second, or even third guy in a rotation.
“I think that’s part of the reason he's sitting out there," Peete said,via the Tampa Bay Times.“If you’re going to play, I mean, you’re going to be the second and third guy. That’s kind of what the price is. So. that’s something that a person has to be able to see that that is what it is going to be.”
In Cleveland, Elliott would see far fewer carries. Given their new dedication to the passing game as well as the presence of Nick Chubb, it's hard to see 10 touches per game, barring an injury. That's why it makes no sense for Elliott to be there taking snaps from a promising player such as Jerome Ford — who knows he's a No. 2 back.