3 reasons DeAndre Hopkins won’t sign with the Cleveland Browns
By Greg Newland
Reason No. 2: DeAndre Hopkins will command too much money
Even though Hopkins was once one of the most dominant receivers in the league, the contract that he's after is far too much for the Browns to sign. Hopkins has said he wants a deal similar to Odell Beckham which was a one-year, $15 million deal with up to $3 million in incentives.
To be honest, I thought the Ravens were crazy for signing that deal, so I would be irate if the Browns made the same mistake. Hopkins has missed 14 games over the last two seasons and has already been in the league for 10 years.
Right now the Browns have over $13 million in cap space, so there is no doubt that they could find a way to make it work. Even though the cap seems to be a figurative number for most teams, there are still consequences.
The cap may not keep you from singing any free agent that you want, but it very well could force you to get rid of a player that has a chance to develop into a star. I’m not saying DPJ is going to be a 1,500-yard receiver in the NFL, but he could be a great No. 2 that the Browns would likely need to move on from in order to sign Hopkins.
Is the juice worth the squeeze? In this situation probably not.