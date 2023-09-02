3 recent NFL roster cuts that could interest the Browns in 2023
The Cleveland Browns already added a few players who were released by opposing teams but there are a few more that should pique their interest
By Randy Gurzi
2. Alex Bars, OG
Cleveland decided to go thin at guard when their initial 53-man roster was announced, and this was surprising due in large part to the unexpected release of Michael Dunn.
Capable of playing tackle, guard, and center, Dunn has been a valuable player in Cleveland, appearing in 28 games with four starts over the past three seasons. Dunn was eventually re-signed by Cleveland after they had to move a few players to IR but they're still not exactly loaded with talent on the bench.
That's why it would make sense to see if they could land Alex Bars, who was recently released by the Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders. Bars started 14 games in 2022 for Las Vegas and was praised for his toughness.
He might not be a Pro Bowler in waiting but he's got plenty of experience — and while Dunn is capable of playing all over the line, Bars has appeared in games at both guard and tackle. They could essentially back up the entire line with two experienced players if they landed Bars.
Considering how many injuries have been suffered by this line in recent years, it's not a terrible idea to try and land even more players capable of start