3 recently released veterans the Cleveland Browns should reel in
Cleveland Browns Free Agency Target: LB Leonard Floyd
Cleveland's linebacker crew has been improving over the past couple of seasons with the drafting of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and acquiring Anthony Walker in free agency. They also have had Sione Takitaki too but he's now a free agent so he could be leaving.
Due to this, as the free agency market begins this week, the team may look at a player like Leonard Floyd, who was recently released by the Los Angeles Rams who are cutting players left and right.
Floyd was drafted out of Georgia in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears as the No. 9 pick overall. He's had a good career so far as he's racked up 47. 5 sacks and had 338 tackles, including 54 for losses. He's also had 103 hits on the quarterback, forced three fumbles, and recovered seven fumbles. In his three years with the Rams, he was consistent and tallied 29 sacks and recorded 184 tackles.
The release of Floyd is saving the Rams some cap space upwards of $15.5 million against the cap if it was deemed a post-June 1st move. The original contract was signed in 2021 at four years for $64 million.
Again, with this recent release, it's hard to put a number on what it would take to make a deal happen, but Cleveland should consider the move because he'd be another veteran with a lot of experience, especially in regard to playoff appearances. He's played in seven games in the postseason and has recorded five sacks, seven quarterback hits, and recorded five tackles for losses.