3 Significant questions for the Browns at tight end
The Cleveland Browns have a strong tight end corps but here are three significant questions about the position
2. Can David Njoku remain healthy?
Despite missing multiple games due to injury, David Njoku had a career-best season in 2022. But this wasn’t his first season that was littered with injuries.
Njoku can’t seem to stay healthy, which is truly a shame considering his talent and athleticism.
August 2017: Back Lower Lumbar Sprain
September 2019: Concussion/Wrist Fracture
October 2022: Pedal (High) Ankle Sprain
November 2022: Knee Strain
If Njoku can remain off the IL for most of the season, he will likely shatter his numbers from last season.
David Njoku 2022 Stats
- 14 Games
- 58 Receptions
- 628 Yards
- 4 Touchdowns