3 Significant questions for the Browns at tight end

The Cleveland Browns have a strong tight end corps but here are three significant questions about the position

By Ethan Simpson

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers
Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers / Joe Sargent/GettyImages
2. Can David Njoku remain healthy?

Despite missing multiple games due to injury, David Njoku had a career-best season in 2022. But this wasn’t his first season that was littered with injuries.  

Njoku can’t seem to stay healthy, which is truly a shame considering his talent and athleticism.

August 2017:  Back Lower Lumbar Sprain 

September 2019: Concussion/Wrist Fracture 

October 2022: Pedal (High) Ankle Sprain 

November 2022: Knee Strain 

If Njoku can remain off the IL for most of the season, he will likely shatter his numbers from last season. 

David Njoku 2022 Stats

  • 14 Games
  • 58 Receptions
  • 628 Yards
  • 4 Touchdowns
