3 Significant questions for the Browns at tight end

The Cleveland Browns have a strong tight end corps but here are three significant questions about the position

By Ethan Simpson

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers
Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers / Joe Sargent/GettyImages
3. Who is the Browns TE2?

David Njoku is, without a doubt, TE1 - But who will get the snaps at No. 2?  

Harrison Bryant has been with this offense and played with Watson last year, but Jordan Akins and Watson have a past.

And as we all know, you can’t compete with history. 

From a size standpoint, Bryant is 6-foot-5, an inch taller than Akins, who is 6-foot-4. But Akins is 15 pounds heavier than Bryant, which will be useful when pass/run blocking.   

Let’s break down their career numbers: 

Harrison Bryant

  • 48 Games
  • 76 Receptions
  • 710 Yards
  • 7 TD 

Jordan Atkins

  • 73 Games
  • 151 Receptions 
  • 1,755 Yards
  • 8 TD

Watson certainly will have his options, so it all comes down to who Stefanski and Co. find more productive in the offensive scheme.  

