3 Significant questions for the Browns at tight end
The Cleveland Browns have a strong tight end corps but here are three significant questions about the position
3. Who is the Browns TE2?
David Njoku is, without a doubt, TE1 - But who will get the snaps at No. 2?
Harrison Bryant has been with this offense and played with Watson last year, but Jordan Akins and Watson have a past.
And as we all know, you can’t compete with history.
From a size standpoint, Bryant is 6-foot-5, an inch taller than Akins, who is 6-foot-4. But Akins is 15 pounds heavier than Bryant, which will be useful when pass/run blocking.
Let’s break down their career numbers:
Harrison Bryant
- 48 Games
- 76 Receptions
- 710 Yards
- 7 TD
Jordan Atkins
- 73 Games
- 151 Receptions
- 1,755 Yards
- 8 TD
Watson certainly will have his options, so it all comes down to who Stefanski and Co. find more productive in the offensive scheme.