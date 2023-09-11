3 standouts (and 2 duds) from Cleveland Browns Week 1 win over Cincinnati
• Dustin Hopkins comes through
• Jedrick Wills starts out flat
• Grant Delpit is a heat-seeking missile
By Randy Gurzi
Browns Standout: Dustin Hopkins, Kicker
This time last year, we were all in love with a different kicker. Rookie Cade York, who was selected out of LSU in Round 4, had justhit a 58-yarder to give Cleveland the win over Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers.
York was quickly a fan-favorite for the way he delivered in the clutch but then things fell apart. He finished with 10 total misses between field goals and extra points and then was even worse in the preseason.
Cleveland eventually gave up and released York, deciding instead to turn to veteran Dustin Hopkins. In order to land Hopkins, who just lost a competition with Cameron Dicker, the Browns sent a seventh-round pick to the Los Angeles Chargers. After one game, it feels as though they got a steal.
Hopkins was 3-of-3 on field goals and 1-of-1 on extra points. He hit from 42, 34, and then 43 yards, and each kick was perfectly down the middle.
It might not seem like much but considering the issues this team has had in recent years, it was refreshing to see routine kicks sail through the uprights with ease. Head coach Kevin Stefanski even knew how much it meant, handing him a game ball after the win.
This game was wide open but there will be those that come down to the kicker. Knowing they have someone who has been in the league for a long time and can knock them through with ease is a huge benefit.