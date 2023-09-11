3 standouts (and 2 duds) from Cleveland Browns Week 1 win over Cincinnati
• Dustin Hopkins comes through
• Jedrick Wills starts out flat
• Grant Delpit is a heat-seeking missile
By Randy Gurzi
Browns Standout: Grant Delpit, Safety
After Deshaun Watson was picked off, Cincinnati was forced to kick a long field goal, which was missed. The main reason they had to settle for the kick was a great play from Grant Delpit.
On third-and-four, Burrow went for Tee Higgins who had single-coverage against Delpit. Typically, this is an advantage for a wideout but Delpit was right in stride with Higgins and swatted the pass away.
Cleveland went up 13-3 after taking over and as the Bengals tried to get back into the game and again, Delpit had an answer. On third-and-eight from their own 39, Burrow went to Irv Smith, who caught the ball five yards downfield. He was unable to take it any further since Delpit stopped him in his tracks, forcing another punt.
Delpit led the team with eight tackles on the day and seven of them were solo tackles. He also had one for a loss and provided a huge spark on defense.
This offseason, the Browns added Juan Thornhill to play free safety and he quickly became a vocal leader. Unfortunately, hornhill was unable to suit up in Week 1 due to a calf injury but Delpit was up to the task as the emotional leader on defense.
