3 strengths and 2 weaknesses of Kevin Stefanski heading into 2023
- No more QB controversy
- Helped get Deshaun Watson back on track
- AFC North will be brutal in 2023
Kevin Stefanski weakness: Responsible for Deshaun Watson's resurgence
Although this will be shared blame if things don't go well, one of the major weaknesses for Kevin Stefanski looking ahead to the 2023 season is that he will be held responsible for Deshaun Watson's resurgence, or potential lack thereof.
What we saw from Watson late last year was understandably rusty. It certainly wasn't a "vintage" Deshaun Watson performance, by any means. Keep in mind, this is a player who was widely expected to be in the MVP conversation with Patrick Mahomes and other young QBs at his peak. He was almost unanimously considered a top-10 player at the game's most important position.
That's why the Browns traded what they did to get him, and it's why they paid so much money to make him their long-term franchise QB.
But the reality is, what Watson currently gives the Cleveland Browns on the field is an unknown. Most people are giving him the benefit of the doubt for being rusty last year, chalking it up to time away from the game. That's probably a pretty fair way to assess what we saw, but in 2023, the expectation is going to be that Watson has knocked the rust off. And if he goes out there and struggles all year? Well, Kevin Stefanski is going to have a lot of fingers pointed in his direction.
Bringing in Deshaun Watson wasn't just Kevin Stefanski's plan, but the Browns hired him to bring this team success and he's a quarterback expert by trade. He helped Kirk Cousins play some of the best football of his life in Minnesota. He's going to be expected to put Watson in a similar position to succeed and if not? Well, we're fixin' to find out.