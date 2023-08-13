3 strengths and 2 weaknesses of Kevin Stefanski heading into 2023
- No more QB controversy
- Helped get Deshaun Watson back on track
- AFC North will be brutal in 2023
Kevin Stefanski weakness no. 2: The brutal AFC North
The unfortunate reality and one of the biggest weaknesses of Kevin Stefanski in 2023, unfortunately, is just the division his team plays in. The AFC North features some of the best, toughest teams in the NFL, and it feels like every team in the division got better this offseason.
Considering three teams had winning records last year, that's a pretty scary thought.
The Browns won 7 games last year, which would have been enough to compete for the NFC South division title, but it's possible that winning nine games in 2023 won't be good enough. That is going to make life very tough on Kevin Stefanski and basically eliminate the margin for error.
The Cincinnati Bengals are obviously one of the premier teams in the AFC right now.
The Baltimore Ravens locked Lamar Jackson into a brand-new contract and they got him a handful of new weapons in the passing game.
The Steelers had a winning record despite the rookie struggles of Kenny Pickett, and they are one of the most well-coached teams under Mike Tomlin every year. That defense in Pittsburgh is also going to keep them in contention all year.
The Browns have to play six games against these teams and you can't help but think they need to at least split their division record at 3-3 at the very least. The AFC North is undoubtedly going to be an uphill battle for the entire season.