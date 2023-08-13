3 strengths and 2 weaknesses of Kevin Stefanski heading into 2023
- No more QB controversy
- Helped get Deshaun Watson back on track
- AFC North will be brutal in 2023
Kevin Stefanski strength no. 3: Best offensive weapons he's had in Cleveland
With all due respect to the likes of Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, the weapons at the skill positions in Cleveland are the best Kevin Stefanski has ever had.
Deshaun Watson at the quarterback position gives the Browns their best chance to actually win some games since Baker Mayfield was still seemingly an ascending player in this league. Beyond just Watson, though, the Browns have finally assembled a great crew of receivers, backs, and tight ends for him to distribute the ball to.
Starting at running back, Nick Chubb really doesn't need any introduction. Of course, the RB duo of Chubb and Kareem Hunt is no more, but Chubb undoubtedly will provide the Browns with all they need from the position and the team will expect young players to step up behind him.
At receiver, Amari Cooper was a gift from the football gods for this team last offseason. Cooper is such a perfect player for this Browns offense to filter their passing game through, and the team has now added a dynamic receiver with speed to the mix by trading for Elijah Moore from the New York Jets. Moore's insertion into the offense is another godsend for the Browns, but the team was able to steal Cedric Tillman in the 3rd round of the 2023 NFL Draft as well.
Tillman gives the Browns another big-bodied option at the receiver position along with some athletic tight ends in David Njoku and the very underrated Jordan Akins. For my money, Akins was one of the most underrated pickups of the 2023 offseason by any team given the trajectory he's been on.
This selection of weaponry gives Stefanski so many options and is undoubtedly one of his biggest strengths this year, arguably the biggest of them all.