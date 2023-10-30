3 Studs (and 2 duds) from Cleveland Browns frustrating loss to Seahawks
• Pierre Strong is explosive
• David Njoku tried to will the Browns to a win
• P.J. Walker turnovers were too much to overcome
By Randy Gurzi
Dud: Donovan Peoples-Jones, Wide Receiver
Last year, Donovan Peoples-Jones was a very solid WR2 for the Browns. A former sixth-round pick, he showed growth in each of his first three seasons including a breakout campaign in 2022.
The Michigan product had 839 yards and three touchdowns on 61 receptions. Even with the addition of Elijah Moore this year, Cleveland still thought there was a role for DPJ. After seven games, however, he's been a complete non-factor.
Peoples-Jones came into this one with just 97 yards on eight receptions and then put up all zeros against Seattle. He was on the field often but never saw a pass come his way.
The only time Peoples-Jones touched the ball in Week 8 was on a punt return but even that wasn't great. He gained seven yards which came after Elijah Moore had 13 and 10 on his two returns.
It's hard to say if DPJ is failing to deliver due to ineffective routes or if P.J. Walker just isn't looking his way. He did have 49 yards in Week 3 when Deshaun Watson was out there, but was also pretty quiet in Weeks 1 and 2.
Cleveland is rumored to be looking for a wideout at the trade deadline and that's likely an indictment of Peoples-Jones.