3 Studs (and 2 duds) from Cleveland Browns frustrating loss to Seahawks
• Pierre Strong is explosive
• David Njoku tried to will the Browns to a win
• P.J. Walker turnovers were too much to overcome
By Randy Gurzi
Browns Stud: Amari Cooper, Wide Receiver
Cleveland allowed the Seahawks to move right down the field and score a touchdown after they had a three-and-out to open the game. They then found themselves facing a third-and-two for the second time in as many drives but Cooper gave them a fresh set of downs this time.
P.J. Walker floated one to him down the sideline and Cooper made an amazing catch. Not only did he pull it in despite the ball initially looking out of reach, but he somehow got his knee down before going out of bounds. This made up for him not being able to pull in a wobbling pass from Walker a couple of plays earlier.
The offense didn't get to keep the ball long with Walker throwing it away to avoid pressure on first down. He was then sacked by Jordyn Brooks and fumbled the ball away.
Cooper continued to deliver for the Browns and did it again on the left sideline later in the opening quarter. Facing a third-and-long, Walker targeted Cooper and he brought in a contested pass for 23 yards before going out of bounds again. That drive also ended in a turnover, but Cooper kept doing what he could to help the offense out.
While those drives didn't end well, they finally did score late in the second thanks in large part to No. 2. On fourth-and-two, Cooper drew a penalty on Riq Woolen to keep the drive alive. He then caught a 24-yard pass that moved the ball to the two and set up Kareem Hunt's touchdown, making it a 17-14 game.
Cooper again led the way with 89 yards on six receptions. He continues to deliver despite the decline in quarterback play. Which isn't as easy as he makes it look.