3 teams Joe Flacco could ditch Browns for in 2024 NFL free agency
Could Joe Flacco parlay his CPOY season into a decent free agent deal?
2. New Orleans Saints
When Joe Flacco played for the Baltimore Ravens, they had a number of different folks running the offensive side of the ball, but the best Flacco played in Baltimore came in the 2014 regular season under Gary Kubiak.
Kubiak is no longer coaching in the NFL, but one of his sons -- Klint Kubiak -- just took the OC position with the New Orleans Saints where they have veteran Derek Carr lined up under center as their QB1. Not only does Klint Kubiak run an offense that is favorable to someone like Joe Flacco (as we saw this past season with Flacco in Cleveland) but he's also got some additional familiarity for Flacco on that staff.
Kubiak has hired Rick Dennison to his staff as an assistant and Dennison was the quarterbacks coach in Baltimore during Flacco's 2014 season with the team.
With Jameis Winston hitting free agency, the Saints could be in the market for a new QB2 and the way Flacco played in 2023 might just give him an opportunity to spend a year in New Orleans with some familiar faces.