3 under-the-radar players to keep an eye on in Browns training camp
- A sleeper in the WR room
- An underrated addition at TE
- An exciting rookie DE
1. Jordan Akins, tight end
The Cleveland Browns weren't able to reunite Deshaun Watson with DeAndre Hopkins this offseason, but they were able to reunite Watson with Jordan Akins. For my money, I think Jordan Akins is arguably this team's most underrated free agent acquisition of the offseason.
For just $3.9 million over two years, the Browns landed Akins as a TE2 behind David Njoku, but he's going to be playing a bigger role than people think. Akins is coming off of a very good year with the Houston Texans where he caught a career-best five touchdowns with 495 yards in total and an average of 13.4 yards per reception (also both career-bests).
Akins came into the NFL a bit later than most because he gave professional baseball a try. He was a 26-year-old rookie in 2018 with the Texans but make no mistake -- even at the age of 31 this coming season, Akins has big-play abilities and that chemistry with Deshaun Watson is going to come in handy.
Akins will wear jersey #84 for the Browns, so be on the lookout for him at training camp. Compared to some of the guys around him, Akins may not do anything overly spectacular, but he's proven throughout his NFL career that he's good for a big play just about every time he gets the ball.
Browns fans are certainly hoping for as much of that as possible in 2023.