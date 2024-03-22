3 underrated Cleveland Browns who will make an impact in 2024
By Greg Newland
No. 1: Maurice Hurst
Heading into the offseason there was some speculation that Berry and the Cleveland Browns would potentially spend big at defensive tackle on a guy like Christian Wilkins. Last year Berry signed Dalvin Tomlinson, and the dividends were tremendous.
Instead, Berry took the depth approach and signed three guys to play one position. Maurice Hurst, Shelby Harris, and Quinton Jefferson are all in line to see significant playing time with all having the opportunity to shine and take over as the second defensive tackle on this roster.
It feels like Hurst has the potential to really shine this year. Injuries are a concern, but after missing most of the 2021 and all the 2022 season, Hurst played in 13 games for the Browns last year and was extremely effective in both stopping the run and getting pressure on the quarterback.
Again, Hurst is a guy who will likely only get 15-20 snaps per game, but look for him to make the best of all the time he gets on the field. He’s always had the talent, and if he can bounce back from the injury and even play 13 games again like last year, he will be a crucial part of this roster.