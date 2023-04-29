3 WRs Browns could have taken instead of Cedric Tillman
Browns WR prospect No. 2: Tyler Scott, Cincinnati
Leading up to the draft, the dots were continually being connected from Tyler Scott to the Cleveland Browns. A local kid who went to Norton High, Scott made it clear that he would be happy to play in Cleveland. He also referenced Amari Cooper as someone he tries to emulate — which isn't a bad strategy for anyone.
Of course, being a fan shouldn't ever matter in evaluating. We can spout off "he gets us" about any player but it means absolutely nothing when the game starts. But with Scott, there seemed to be a true interest and he would have been an intriguing fit in this offense.
Scott isn't the biggest receiver at 5-foot-10 and 177 pounds but he's a solid route runner with plenty of speed. Ironically enough, he ran just a 4.44 in the 40-yard dash which is very surprising. Not only does the tape show someone much faster but he's also a former Junior Olympic Sprinter, so not breaking 4.4 was unexpected.
Adding him would have given them someone else capable of running the jet sweeps — which Kevin Stefanski loves — and it would have given them another wideout capable of stretching the field. They must have felt comfortable with Elijah Moore and Marquise Goodwin being able to do this, however, which is one reason why Tillman was chosen over Scott.