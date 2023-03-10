4 Big-name free agents linked to Cleveland Browns in 2023 offseason
1. Yannick Ngakoue, EDGE
Out of all the names being thrown around ahead of free agency, none makes as much sense as Yannick Ngakoue. Not only does the pass-rushing specialist fill a great need for Cleveland, but the two sides had mutual interest back in 2020 according to Mary Kay Cabot.
At that time, Ngakoue was hit with the franchise tag and was looking for a trade partner. He switched agents and when talks broke down, Ngakoue was traded to the Minnesota Vikings who then traded him to the Baltimore Ravens after just six games.
From there, he spent one season with the Las Vegas Raiders who signed him to a two-year deal worth up to $26 million. He finished out that contract in Indianapolis as the Colts landed him in exchange for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.
So with five teams under his belt already — and four of them coming in the past three years — Ngakoue is likely ready to sign somewhere he can call home. For the Browns, they're ready to sign someone to a fair deal, similar to what Jadeveon Clowney was making, and put an end to the search for the No. 2 pass rusher across from Myles Garrett.
Ngakoue would surely provide this. Even with his constant change of scenery, he has 65 sacks in seven seasons with 19.5 coming in the past two years. He's also never had fewer than eight in a single campaign.