4 biggest Cleveland Browns busts halfway through the 2023 season
The Cleveland Browns were banking on these players in 2023 but all four have come up short of expectations
By Randy Gurzi
3. Jordan Akins, Tight End
In 2020 when Andrew Berry first took the job as the Browns general manager, he envisioned a roster with two tight ends capable of starting. With David Njoku, a first-round pick from 2017, already on the team, Berry signed Austin Hooper away from the Atlanta Falcons. Hooper proved to be a poor fit and was released after two seasons, leading to Harrison Bryant assuming the No. 2 role across from Njoku.
Bryant wasn’t up to the task and this led to another move this offseason as the Browns signed Jordan Akins to a two-year deal worth $5.2 million. Akins was coming off his best season as a pro and also had a rapport with Deshaun Watson as the two were together with the Houston Texans. That led to a belief that he would be an excellent fit in this offense.
Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case yet. Akins has played in all eight games and even has been credited with two starts. Despite this, he’s been able to catch just five passes on 10 targets for only 37 yards. Like others on this list, he’s surely suffering due to the injury to Deshaun Watson’s shoulder
Having said that, he still hasn’t done much better even with Watson taking the snaps. Akins has three of his receptions while working with the starting quarterback and just two without him. That’s far from what was expected and it’s why he makes this list as a midseason bust.