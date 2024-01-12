4 bold predictions in Browns Wild Card game against Texans
The Cleveland Browns look to move to Round 2 of the playoffs and that could happen if these 4 bold predictions come true
By Randy Gurzi
1. Joe Flacco has another 300-yard, 3 TD performance
No one in the NFL was as hot as Joe Flacco from Week 13 through Week 17. After taking over as the QB in Cleveland, Flacco had the most passing attempts (204), the most passing yardage (1,616), and the most touchdown passes (13) in the league. That included him pulling off four wins in a row and he never had fewer than two touchdowns in a start.
Browns fans enjoyed every moment of the Joe Flacco experience as he brought some much-needed firepower to their offense down the stretch. While Dorian Thompson-Robinson and P.J. Walker were able to find ways to win in defensive battles, Flacco turned them into an offensive powerhouse capable of winning a shootout.
Heading into the playoffs, they'll be leaning on him more than ever — and for good reason. Flacco is 10-5 in his career in the postseason and has a Super Bowl ring, which he won in Baltimore in 2012. He's also never lost in the Wild Card Round, entering this weekend with a 5-0 mark.
This final bold prediction is that he remains unbothered by the extra attention the postseason brings. That leads to him, once again, throwing for more than 300 yards while also hitting the end zone three times. That could be enough for him to go 6-0 in Round 1 — and it would be the second time in four years the Browns made it to the Divisional Round.