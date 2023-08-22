4 bold predictions for Cleveland Browns in Preseason Week 4 vs. Chiefs
• Josh Dobbs holds onto QB2
• Diabate's stock soars
• Cade York redemption tour begins
By Randy Gurzi
1. Defense records 3 turnovers
Mohamoud Diabate has been a great find for the Browns and was already mentioned in an earlier prediction. The good news for Cleveland is that he's not the only undrafted free agent making waves on defense this preseason.
Safety Ronnie Hickman, a former standout at Ohio State, is also turning heads. He had two interceptions in their game against the Washington Commanders — including one where he chased down a pass from Jacoby Brissett just before the half.
He wasn't done there either as he recorded his third pick of the preseason last week when an overthrow from Marcus Mariota landed in his arms.
Hickman is doing all he can to make sure his name isn't called during cut day — and with the lack of depth behind their top three safeties, he does have a great shot at making the roster. Especially if they decide to go five deep this year.
In this final prediction, he and Diabate lead the way as the defense gets three turnovers against the Chiefs. Not only will Diabate get a pick (according to the earlier bold prediction) but Hickman will force a turnover as will one other defensive back.
Jim Schwartz has this defense playing at a much higher level than we saw in 2022 and that will be seen in their preseason finale.