4 Bold Predictions for Cleveland Browns in Week 3 against Tennessee Titans
• Hunt has a triumphant return
• Watson finds his rhythm
• Myles Garrett shows out
By Randy Gurzi
2. Myles Garrett records 3 sacks
As weird as it sounds, there were actually some people asking where Myles Garrett was during their loss to the Steelers.
For whatever reason, Garrett gets targeted if the team loses and he records no sacks — which was the case on Monday. Garrett finished with just one tackle on the night and despite the defense playing lights out, the questions surrounding him started to fly.
However, those questions are baseless. Garrett might not have dominated the stat line but he dominated whoever was trying to block him. He was constantly winning his battles and after two weeks is in the top 10 for pass-rush win rate according to ESPN.
In this next game, Garrett and the Cleveland defense will be going against a team that's struggled to protect their quarterback. Ryan Tannehill has been sacked eight times with five of those coming in Week 2.
Garrett typically records sacks in bunches, especially when matched up against an inferior opponent. Against Tennessee, he will either go against Andre Dillard or Chris Hubbard — depending on where Jim Schwartz employs him. He will be able to have his way with either, which is why this bold prediction has him going for the hat trick with three sacks.