4 Boom or Bust prospects the Cleveland Browns could draft in 2023
Browns Boom or Bust prospect No.1: Nathaniel ‘Tank’ Dell, WR, Houston
When it comes to boom or bust wide receiver prospects in the upcoming NFL draft, the discussion begins and ends with Houston’s Tank Dell. The suddenness of which he plays is sometimes hard to comprehend when you are watching his tape. Dell is open from the second he gets off the bus.
So, what’s the problem with Tank Dell? Well, he is tiny, like 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds tiny. Also, that 165 pounds is a beefed-up version of Dell, who reportedly played closer to 155 while at the University of Houston. That lack of size makes Dell a severe outlier.
There have been other slight receivers that have enjoyed success as a pro; like DeVonta Smith and Marquise Brown. What is the difference between Smith and Brown’s projections that made them first round picks and a player like Dell? Well, both Smith and Brown played for powerhouse programs, both have tremendous top end speed, and they were both just 21 years old at the time they were drafted.
Dell had to attend a community college before getting his opportunity with Houston, so his path to the draft has taken him longer. Dell is 23 and will turn 24 during his rookie season. Tank also does not carry the same top end speed that Smith and Brown possess.
Dell ran a 4.49 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, which is by no means slow, but it also does not place him among the burners in this draft class, let alone in the NFL. However, Dell plays much faster than that 40-yard dash time would indicate. It is the sudden nature that he runs his routes which make him a standout in this draft class.
There might not be a receiver with greater draft stock variance than Dell. Even will all of Dell’s impressive tape and his reps at the Senior Bowl, given his age and weight, he will probably still be on the board near the end of day two and the beginning of day three.
Somebody is going to take a chance on him, the only question is when. If he is still there on day three, could Andrew Berry add a tank to the arsenal?