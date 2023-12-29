4 Browns who were flying high against the Jets in playoff-clinching win
The Cleveland Browns clinched a playoff spot with a win over the New York Jets and these four players were at their best
By Randy Gurzi
2. David Njoku, TE
The entire offense has benefited from the play of Joe Flacco with one of the biggest benefactors being David Njoku. One of three first-round picks in the 2017 NFL Draft, Njoku has always been lauded for his insane athleticism and immense potential. However, it hasn't always come together for him.
He was briefly relegated to the TE3 role and at one point, he was called out for his blocking by former general manager John Dorsey. Njoku also felt his time in Cleveland was done when they signed Austin Hooper but he was convinced by Kevin Stefanski that there was a role for him.
Njoku stuck with it and earned a massive payday before putting up 628 yards and four touchdowns last season. This year, however, he's far exceeded those numbers and set career-highs in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. And much of that is due to the rapport he's had with Flacco.
Before the veteran took over, Njoku's yardage high was against Seattle when he had 77 yards. In five games with Flacco, he's topped that three times now and twice went over 100 yards. That includes Week 17, which saw him record six receptions for 134 yards — including a couple of clutch catches such as the one he had on third-and-15 on their opening drive.
Now with one game to play, Njoku has 882 yards and six touchdowns on 81 receptions. He's one of the top tight ends in the game and will continue to be an integral part of this offense as they head into the postseason.