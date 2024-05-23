4 Browns players who are already turning heads at OTAs
By Randy Gurzi
3. Nathaniel Watson, Linebacker
When Nathaniel Watson showed up to rookie minicamp, one thing was noticeable — he's a massive linebacker. Watson weighed in at 233 pounds when he showed up to the NFL Combine but appeared much larger when he arrived in Berea. This is a plus for the Cleveland defense, which can use a run-stuffer in the middle of the defense.
In addition to his ability to defend the run, Watson was an excellent pass rusher for Mississipi State. He had 21 sacks over the past three seasons with 10 in 2023. As impressive as he was in these areas, he was said to be a liability in coverage. That wasn't the case on Wednesday.
Watson got the entire defense fired up when he picked off a pass from Tyler Huntey and ran to the sideline to celebrate. The entire defense got in on the fun as they raced out to celebrate with the rookie.
Most Cleveland fans remember the way Jim Schwartz encouraged his defenders to celebrate every turnover when he first arrived. The veteran defensive coordinator brings a certain swagger to the sideline and he wants his players to show that as well.
Schwartz surely took notice of this play from Watson, who could find himself on the field often as a rookie. Especially if he continues to hold his own when asked to drop into pass coverage.