4 Cleveland Browns who could be entering their final season with the franchise in 2023
By Randy Gurzi
One of the toughest things about being a fan is seeing players you love to root for leave your favorite team. No franchise is immune to this and the Cleveland Browns have seen it happen quite a bit in their existence.
Unfortunately, this is something that could become common practice soon considering the salary cap situation. While they're finally building a better roster, that could come at a cost as some players could find a different franchise willing to pay them more. Or, they could simply fail to do enough during their time to justify a new deal.
Whatever the reason, here's a look at four players that fans might not get to see in Cleveland beyond the 2023 season.
4. Browns TE Harrison Bryant
When Harrison Bryant was added in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, it seemed the Browns found a steal. A John Mackey Award winner, Bryant was a pass-catching machine for FAU. He then came to Cleveland and was third on the depth chart behind Austin Hooper and David Njoku.
Eventually, he made it to the second spot following Hooper's release but his effectiveness went down. Bryant had just one touchdown on the year and averaged a mere 7.7 yards per reception.
This year, he returns to third on the depth chart — and will have Deshaun Watson throwing him the ball all year. Both those factors should help him look better but that could turn into Bryant costing far too much money to keep him around, especially with Jordan Akins under contract for the next three years.