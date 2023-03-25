4 Cleveland Browns who won't make the 53-man roster in 2023
Browns potential cut No. 1: Kellen Mond, QB
While preparing for the start of the 2022 campaign, there were some concerns about the quarterback position in Cleveland. They knew Deshaun Watson would be suspended and for 11 games, Jacoby Brissett was expected to start.
Brissett had experience as a starter, mainly with the Indianapolis Colts, but there wasn't much depth behind him. Josh Dobbs was the primary candidate for the No. 2 spot but he hardly made any appearances in the regular season during his career.
That's why the Browns decided to put in a claim for Kellen Mond when he was waived by the Minnesota Vikings.
The thought process was logical as they let go of Isaac Rochell to make room for Mond, and then brought Rochell back on the practice squad. So in the end, they lost no one and were able to bring in a third-round pick from the prior season.
Mond even remained with the team when Watson was reinstated and that led to the release of Dobbs, who was a preseason hero. That proved to be the best thing that could have happened to him as Dobbs made a quick pitstop in Detroit before landing with the Tennessee Titans — where he made two starts. Tennessee lost both games but Dobbs played well considering he had almost no time to learn the playbook.
This helped him land a new contract with Cleveland and he's expected to be the primary reserve now that Brissett is in Washington.
With so many skill players and defensive linemen added in free agency, it would seems likely they go with just two quarterbacks on the roster this year and given Dobbs' performance last year, he's the most trustworthy — which leaves Mond on the outside looking in.