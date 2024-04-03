4 Cleveland Browns who need to change the narrative in 2024
These 4 Browns need to change their perception in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
3. Jedrick Wills, OT
Taken at No. 10 overall in 2020, Jedrick Wills had a tough task as a rookie. COVID restrictions kept the team from being able to hold in-person offseason activities which meant he was meeting with coaches virtually. He was doing this while moving from right tackle to the left side. The Alabama product made it look easy and held his own as a rookie.
Then in 2021, Wills took a step in the wrong direction. He had nagging injuries that impacted his performance and the hope was that he would get back on track in 2022. That wasn’t the case as he continued to struggle and that carried into 2023.
He played in eight games and was finally improving before another injury ended his season. An MCL injury sidelined him and fans were hopeful a replacement would be found in the offseason. The Browns put their faith in Wills once again, who is in the final year of his rookie deal — and they even reworked his deal which guarantees his spot for 2024.
That means he’s going to have the chance to prove himself once again. The narrative is that he’s not giving a full effort and his body language doesn’t help him. If he can get back on track, he can not only make a lot of money in 2025 but he can also change the perception surrounding him.