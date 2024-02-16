4 emergency quarterbacks Browns can target following Deshaun Watson news
Pro Football Talk says Deshaun Watson could face more punishment, which means the Cleveland Browns might need to add another QB this offseason
By Randy Gurzi
3. Jacoby Brissett
If the Browns want to bring in someone they know well, then Jacoby Brissett could be an option. Brissett spent one season in Cleveland, signing with them in 2022 to fill in for Deshaun Watson who was facing a league suspension. At the time of his arrival, Brissett — as well as the Browns — didn't know how long Watson would be sidelined.
Eventually, Watson and the league settled on 11 games and that meant it was Brissett's team up until Week 13 that year. It was a tough situation to be thrown into with the franchise trying to turn the page on the Baker Mayfield era while eagerly looking toward Watson's tenure.
That had Brissett in a tough spot but he handled it very well. He proved to be a leader for the offense and was one of the more likable players the franchise had ever seen. On the field, he put up solid numbers as well, finishing with 2,608 yards and a 12-to-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio. The problem was that they were just 4-7 in the games he played.
Of course, not all of that was on Brissett. While he did have some struggles down the stretch in losses to the Atlanta Falcons and the L.A. Chargers, the defense was often the reason they fell short. That shouldn't be the case in 2024 after the way Jim Schwartz turned things around. That could mean someone with Brissett's ability to manage the game could find much more success this year should the team need to lean on him.