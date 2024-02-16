4 emergency quarterbacks Browns can target following Deshaun Watson news
Pro Football Talk says Deshaun Watson could face more punishment, which means the Cleveland Browns might need to add another QB this offseason
By Randy Gurzi
2. Gardner Minshew
Already a bit of a journeyman despite being in the league for just five seasons, Gardner Minshew could be a viable option for the Browns if they want a backup quarterback who has plenty of experience as a starter. Minshew began his career with the Jaguars, who added him as a sixth-round pick out of Washington State in 2019 (although he also played for East Carolina and Northwest Mississippi Community College proving to be a journeyman in the collegiate ranks as well).
Minshew played well as a rookie with 3,271 yards passing and a 21-to-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio while leading the team to a 6-6 mark. His numbers were fine in 2020 as he had 2,259 yards and 16 touchdowns against five picks in eight starts but the Jags were just 1-7.
That led to him being dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles where he spent the next two seasons backing up Jalen Hurts. He started four games for them but was just 1-3. He still had the trust of offensive coordinator Shane Steichen who brought him to the Colts in 2023 when hired as the head coach.
Minshew began the season as the backup to rookie Anthony Richardson but when he was lost for the year, Minshew took over. He nearly got them to the postseason as they were 7-6 with him under center and 9-8 overall. He put up 3,305 yards with 15 touchdowns and nine picks — and played well against the Browns in Week 7.
Cleveland won a shootout 39-38 but Minshew gave them all he could handle with 305 yards and two touchdowns. He might want to stick with the head coach he knows well but if there's a chance the Browns could bring him in, Minshew would be a solid backup and could keep things moving in the right direction should the Deshaun Watson situation take a turn.