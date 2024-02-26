4 free agents in Browns range after cap surge
After the salary cap hike, these four free agents are suddenly in range for the Cleveland Browns in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
3. Tyron Smith, LT, Dallas Cowboys
Considering all of the injuries the Browns had on their offensive line throughout the 2023 campaign, this one might feel like too much of a gamble. But if they were willing to roll the dice on Tyron Smith, they would be bringing in an elite left tackle who might not command elite money.
Smith, the No. 9 overall pick in 2011 out of USC, has only ever played for the Dallas Cowboys — and has said he would like to return to the team for another season. Dallas, however, might be ready to move on. Smith, who turns 34 later this year, has missed a total of 37 games since 2020 and hasn't played a full campaign since 2015.
After playing just four games in 2022, Smith was out there for 13 games this past season and then played in the Cowboys Wild Card loss to Green Bay. According to PFF, he was the fourth-best tackle in the game, which would normally mean he could command $20 million or more.
The aforementioned durability concerns will lower that number drastically for Smith. So if the Cowboys did move on (they could move Tyler Smith to his natural position which is left tackle), Cleveland would be wise to see what it would take to bring him in. Again, there will be concerns due to the injuries but if they're serious about making Deshaun Watson comfortable, adding an elite blindside protector would be the way to go.