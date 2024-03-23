4 free agents Browns were wise to avoid
The Browns might have dodged some bullets
By Randy Gurzi
3. Patrick Queen, Linebacker
With Anthony Walker, Sione Takitaki, and Jacob Phillips all entering free agency, the Browns needed to find some help at linebacker. They did that when they signed Jordan Hicks to a two-year deal worth $8 million. That's a bargain for someone with his resume and it looks even better when you see the contract other linebackers got.
A prime example is Patrick Queen. The former Baltimore Ravens linebacker signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers for $41 million over three seasons. That's $13.67 million per season and while just $13.8 million is guaranteed, that's still an awful lot to pay for the position, especially when you throw in the fact that Cleveland needs to extend Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah very soon.
Queen wasn't alone in securing a major deal at linebacker either. Jordyn Brooks was given $26.25 million by the Miami Dolphins. Frankie Luvu was signed for $31 million over three years by the Washington Commanders and Azeez Al-Shaair was signed by the Houston Texans for $34 million over three seasons.
Each of these players deserves their money and will make their respective defenses better. Having said that, the Browns defense can do just as well by pairing Hicks with JOK and they did so without breaking the bank.