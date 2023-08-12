4 kickers the Browns can sign as Cade York struggles continue
Cade York is still struggling with accuracy and the Cleveland Browns might need to look for a new kicker this season
By Randy Gurzi
3. Tristan Vizcaino
If the Browns felt like bringing in a player who wouldn't cost much and could simply push Cade York, Tristan Vizcaino could be an option.
Already a journeyman in the NFL, the 27-year-old has been with eight franchises since 2019 and has had two stints with three of them. While that might be seen as a negative, it could also be an encouraging sign.
It's true he's never been the full-time kicker for an entire season but he's done well enough to continue to get chances and three teams that once cut him have brought him back.
Most recently, it was the Dallas Cowboys who added him in the 2022 playoffs amidst Brett Maher's struggles. Vizcaino first spent time in Dallas in 2020 prior to this but was a camp leg behind Greg Zuerlein. This time, they wanted him to have a fair shot at the job but he lost out to Brandon Aubrey and was recently let go.
Vizcaino did struggle in training camp for the Cowboys but he's always delivered in the real games when called upon. He's made it to the field for four of the teams he's played for and is 11-of-12 on field goals for his career — although he's never attempted a kick longer than 47 yards.
He also had some issues with extra points in 2021 for the Chargers, missing five of 15 attempts. Since then, however, he's going 6-for-6 with the Cardinals and Patriots.